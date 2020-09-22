LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

The management of the Lagos State University College of Medicine has thrown out belongings of students from halls of residence in the institution.

SaharaReporters gathered the institution had asked graduating students to resume as ordered by the state government and informed others to move out their properties from the hostels.

Schools in the state had been closed since March as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently directed all tertiary institutions under the state to reopen on September 14.

“After the reopening, the state government asked that only students in exit classes should resume and also instructed students in middle classes to move their things out of the hostel.

“But some of them couldn’t come back to pick their belongings because they are not in Lagos. I think this is very insensitive and silly, there should be a way to help them manage their belongings rather than throwing them out like that,” a student said.

Many items belonging to students including electronics were left in the rain after they were thrown out by the school’s management.

When contacted, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations of the university, Mr Ademola Adekoya, feigned ignorance of the development, promising to get back to our correspondent when he has enough information on the incident.

Commenting on the development, however, Acting Provost of the Lagos State University College of Medicine, Prof Abiodun Adewuya, said, “Students left March and we asked them to move all their belongings out of the hostel because we want to renovate the hostels. 

“We are renovating our hostels, we had given the notice a long time ago, the students’ body sent the notice to all the classes and the idea is that after a deadline, if there are things that are still there, we will move them out so that we can renovate the rooms, that’s the situation.”

