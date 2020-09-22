October 1: More Lawyers Volunteer To Defend #RevolutionNow Protesters Nationwide

With less than one week to the #RevolutionNow protest against insecurity, extrajudicial killings, abuse of human rights, bad governance and other induced social and economic hardship on October 1, more lawyers have supported the movement and indicated interest in defending citizens arrested during the event.

According to National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum, Tope Akinyode, lawyers will be on standby in Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Kano, Osogbo, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Edo and Asaba to support protesters.

He said, "Lawyers are on standby in Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Kano, Osogbo, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Asaba to support protesters on 1st October 2020. Protest is a constitutional right. More lawyers needed."