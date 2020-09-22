October 1: More Lawyers Volunteer To Defend #RevolutionNow Protesters Nationwide

According to National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum, Tope Akinyode, lawyers will be on standby in Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Kano, Osogbo, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Edo and Asaba

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

With less than one week to the #RevolutionNow protest against insecurity, extrajudicial killings, abuse of human rights, bad governance and other induced social and economic hardship on October 1, more lawyers have supported the movement and indicated interest in defending citizens arrested during the event.

According to National President of Revolutionary Lawyers Forum, Tope Akinyode, lawyers will be on standby in Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Kano, Osogbo, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Edo and Asaba to support protesters.

He said, "Lawyers are on standby in Abuja, Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Kano, Osogbo, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Asaba to support protesters on 1st October 2020. Protest is a constitutional right. More lawyers needed."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Serving NYSC Member Cries Out For Help After Police In Anambra Brutalise Her While Conducting Illegal Search Operation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Security Agents Stop Protest Against Hardship In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Slams N10m Against DSS For Illegally Detaining Man Who Purchased SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari’s Daughter
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Legal Dutch Embassy Wrongly Fired Whistleblower For Exposing Corruption, International Court Rules
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Nigerian Army Commander
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion God-wins, Edo And Lessons Learnt By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Comrade Oshiomhole: What Next? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obaseki’s Win A Victory For Democracy, APC Says As Party Finally Concedes Defeat
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel As Insecurity Worsens, Nigerian Government Backs Airline To Start Abuja-Kaduna Flights
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Customs Officials On Illegal Duty Extort, Harass Motorists On Ore-Benin Road
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Rejects Edo Election Result, Says APC Will Win In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Obaseki
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad