Ondo Students Demand Payment Of N60m Bursary From Governor Akeredolu

The students said the money was the accumulation of the yearly stipends and allowances owed them by the Ondo State Government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 22, 2020

Students of Ondo State origin in tertiary institutions have demanded the sum of N60m for the payment for their bursary and scholarship allowances.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Angered by the accumulation, the students under the aegis of the National Association of Ondo State Students said it was high time the state government paid the money.

Speaking on Tuesday, NAOSS National President, Kikiowo Ayoade, said the students were earning N10, 000 yearly as stipend from the state government.

Ayoade explained that the last time the money was paid to the students in Ondo State was in 2015 during the government of ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko.

He revealed that the students’ body met with Governor Akeredolu after he came on board to table their plight but there had been no response.

He said, "In January, we met with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who promised the disbursement of the bursary soon.

"Series of the letters were written to the governor since our first meeting in January to communicate our plight to him.

"In August, when this promise was yet to be fulfilled, we consulted the Commissioner for Education and the management of the scholarship board. However, all these consultations failed to transition beyond the promises made.

"We have waited eight months since we received the promise and yet no single student of Ondo State has received payment.

"While we understand the several bottlenecks of running a government, we hold our position that budgeting N60m for students for over eight months is nothing but overdue.

"Payment for the bursary is overdue and students of Ondo State could be greatly relieved if it is paid at this time.”

Commissioner for Education in the state could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.

SaharaReporters, New York

