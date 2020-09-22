Stop Looking For Endorsement From Pastors, Imams, Bishop Kukah Tells Nigerian Politicians

Bishop Matthew Kukah has knocked politicians, who run to religious leaders for endorsement, saying Nigeria was practicing democracy not theocracy.

Kukah, who is the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese and a member of the National Peace Committee, also commended the conduct of the Edo governorship election, urging the people of Ondo to imitate Edo electorates.

While speaking on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, the cleric said politicians should engage the people and practice issues-based campaigns.

He said, “When last did you see a politician across Europe we are trying to imitate, go and bow to the queen or king or seek blessings from a bishop. We have too many intervening variables that are confusing the narrative.

“We are really not practicing the principles of democracy and it lies in the fact that only those who have money can hope to be voted into power.

“If you feel you need to be anointed to ascend to power then we are running a theocracy.

“Our commendation goes to the people of Edo State. I have received quite a lot of messages from old friends that I haven’t spoken to in a long time commending the work of the National Peace Committee but really this is not an honour that one individual should take.”

