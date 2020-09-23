Boss Rapes Home Help In Lagos, Forces Her To Take Contraceptives After Abuse

Balogun said her boss always tied her hands and legs whenever he wanted to rape her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2020

A teenager working as a home help has been raped by her boss in the Epe area of Lagos.

The girl named Balogun, who worked with her boss, whose identity is yet to be known, at Brown Roof Estate, Araga, off Atlantic Hall International School, Epe, said the man forcefully had sex with her multiple times and forced her to take contraceptives thereafter.

The victim, Balogun.

Balogun said her boss always tied her hands and legs whenever he wanted to rape her.

“It started after lockdown when the wife of my boss returned to work.

“My boss called me and tied my hands and legs and forcefully had sex with me.

“Whenever he rapes me, he gives me drugs and alcohol to use so that I will not get pregnant,” she said.

She added that the man always threatened to kill her if she told anybody about what he was doing to her.

“My boss always threatened to kill me if I told anybody what he was doing to me.

“The police have come to arrest him and I have given the drugs he used to give me to them,” she added.

The case was reported to the police but shortly afterwards the suspect was released without any charge, it was gathered.

Balogun, who came from Abeokuta, Ogun State, to work in Lagos as a means of survival, says she has been cheated is demanding justice for the sexual abuse on her by the unnamed boss.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Insecurity: Pastors, Families In Southern Kaduna Paid N420 Million In Ransom In 2019, Says SOKAPU President
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News Two Wives Of Kano Politician Kidnapped By Gunmen
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Christianity Pastor Denies Attempting To Rape Nigerian Woman He Allegedly Trafficked To Lebanon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted University Of Abuja Student Released
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Reconciling Accounts: An Ex-Excellency, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, Prepares To Meet His Maker By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Third Wife, Regina, Describes Him As A Caring Husband, Claims They Are Still Together
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics United Kingdom Lawmakers Write Commonwealth Over Bloodshed Under President Buhari, Open Up On Encounter With TY Danjuma
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News School Children, Over 20 Others Burnt To Death As Tanker Explodes In Kogi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Briefs President Buhari About Musician Sentenced To Death For Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Nigerian Citizen And   Unlawful Search And Seizure Of Mobile Phones By Robinson Tombari Sibe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Zamfara Government Cries Out As N10bn Earmarked For Construction Of University In State Is Diverted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad