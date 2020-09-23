Insurgency: Coalition Of Northern Groups Raises Alarm On Interference With Investigation By Politicians, Others

The Coalition of Northern Groups has written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the interference with investigation and aiding of banditry and criminal activities by politicians and some individuals.

The group in a statement jointly signed by CNG spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman; and CNG Coordinator, Zamfara, Bilyaminu Aliyu; posited that the interference had led to more attacks on the lives and properties of people in the Northern part of the country.

It also said that the situation in Zamfara was becoming worse by the day with disturbing reports of bandits and internal collaborators exploiting a huge vacuum in political will to undermine security efforts.

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

The statement reads partly, “Unless the presidency directs the immediate re-arrest and return to custody of the said politicians and all other suspected collaborators for proper investigation and appropriate prosecution, it risks a serious dent on its integrity.

“That Mr President under moral obligation to reclaim his statesmanship by ordering a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the suspicious release of the these and other suspects from lawful custody, outside due process would.

“That a transparent action to determine the extent of involvement of persons close to him in the interruption of criminal proceedings against suspected bandits and collaborators in Zamfara and other places in the North would restore public confidence in Mr President's will and capacity to secure the nation.

“That Mr President has the obligation to restore the morale of nation's security and law and order assets by ensuring the immediate end to undue partisan influence on the functions of the police, the Department of State Services and other law and order assets charged with the preservation of the lives and properties of all Nigerians.”

The group urged the President to direct all security agencies to carry out their duties unhindered.

“We urge Mr President and government security forces to renew the resolve to confront the security challenges in Zamfara and other parts of the North with resolve and awareness of their obligations under the law, as well as the knowledge that victory will only be pronounced when the nation achieves full cessation of hostilities, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration in the entire region.”