Kano Governor, Ganduje, Briefs President Buhari About Musician Sentenced To Death For Alleged Blasphemy Against Prophet Mohammed

He said that the house of the father of the accused was burnt by locals “but the boy was secured, charged to court and sentenced to death”

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 23, 2020

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari of the case of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death in Kano for allegedly singing a song deemed blasphemous against Prophet Mohammed.

Ganduje disclosed this when he spoke with journalists at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, PUNCH reports.

Ganduje, who said the President had been put on notice, refused to disclose the position of Buhari on the matter.

He said that the house of the father of the accused was burnt by locals “but the boy was secured, charged to court and sentenced to death” 

Kano State Government and the Sharia Council have come under intense attack following the death sentence of the musician.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, The Gambia, over the decision of an Upper Sharia Court in Kano State sentencing Sharif-Aminu to death over the song.

Falana is asking the commission to exercise its mandate and authority under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and pursuant to the commission’s order 100(1) of the commission’s Rules of Procedure, 2020.

Amnesty International has also called on the state government to quash the conviction and death sentence of Sharif-Aminu.

The musician was on August 10, 2020 sentenced to death for the alleged offence.

Appealing the death sentence in a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alapini, Sharif-Aminu said he was dissatisfied with the judgment of the Shari’a court.

He described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Zamfara Government Cries Out As N10bn Earmarked For Construction Of University In State Is Diverted
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics United Kingdom Lawmakers Write Commonwealth Over Bloodshed Under President Buhari, Open Up On Encounter With TY Danjuma
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspect On FBI List For $6m Internet Scam Turns Self In
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics I Don’t Understand Why APC Was Defeated In Edo —El-Rufai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Femi Fani-Kayode’s Third Wife, Regina, Describes Him As A Caring Husband, Claims They Are Still Together
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Obaseki Extends Hand Of Friendship To Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole After Winning Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM NLC Vows To Proceed With Planned Strike Action Over Petrol, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education LASU College Of Medicine Management Throws Out Students’ Belongings From Hostels
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Policies Of Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Oba Oniru, Elegushi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Security Agents Stop Protest Against Hardship In Kano
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Comrade Oshiomhole: What Next? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion The Nigerian Citizen And   Unlawful Search And Seizure Of Mobile Phones By Robinson Tombari Sibe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad