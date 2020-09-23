Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday said he was not affected by the party’s defeat in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Oshiomhole disclosed this while granting his first interview since the party's humiliating defeat at the poll to GEE Africa TV.

He said, “I want to thank everybody. I am sure a lot of people think comrade is down but I am not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.

“No matter the outcome of an election or a particular edition of the process, have faith in God and have faith in our country. God bless you all.”

In the build-up to last Saturday's election, Oshiomhole had boasted that he was going to teach Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent governor of the state, a lasting lesson in politics.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Kano, Kogi Governors On US Visa Ban List, El-Rufai's Sanction Extended

But by the time the result of the election was read by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, Obaseki won the contest convincingly, silencing Oshiomhole and other stalwarts of the APC including a former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who predicted defeat for him.

Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC, who secured 223,619 votes.

The governor was disqualified from contesting the APC primary election after he fell out with Oshiomhole over the running of Edo State.

But Obaseki defected to the PDP where he ran for the election and won.