Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kidnap Federal Mortgage Bank Managing Director’s Sister

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Hajiya Asiya Musa Dangiwa, younger sister of Alhaji Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The woman, who is said to be a health worker, was kidnapped on Wednesday at her residence in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident has caused panic in the community as most residents have remained indoors for fear of being abducted.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.