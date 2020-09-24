Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kidnap Federal Mortgage Bank Managing Director’s Sister

The woman, who is said to be a health worker, was kidnapped on Wednesday at her residence in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Hajiya Asiya Musa Dangiwa, younger sister of Alhaji Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The woman, who is said to be a health worker, was kidnapped on Wednesday at her residence in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident has caused panic in the community as most residents have remained indoors for fear of being abducted.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Troops Kill Seven Boko Haram Commanders, Destroy Camps At Lake Chad Basin —Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kidnap PDP Chieftain In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Remove Service Chiefs Over Non-performance, Our Communities Are Defenceless, Borno Elders Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Again, Gunmen Abduct DSS Operative, Demand N100m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insurgency Tension In Plateau As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Traditional Ruler
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Activists Proffer Far-reaching Solutions To Growing Wave Of Violence In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Hotel Staff In Delta State Stripped Naked By Ex-Minister, Gbagi, Threaten Legal Action, Demand N1bn, Apology
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad