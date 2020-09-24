British Council, NBA Calls For Implementation Of New Criminal Justice Law In Adamawa State

As a result, the British Council and Nigerian Barr Association are pushing for its implementation with a view to enhancing speedy administration of justice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 24, 2020

Two years after its domestication, the Administration of Criminal Justice Law has yet to be effectively implemented in Adamawa State.

As a result, the British Council and Nigerian Barr Association are pushing for its implementation with a view to enhancing speedy administration of justice.

Among the celebrated innovations in the law are timelines set for the dispensation of justice, protection of the rights of suspects, prohibition of arresting relations in lieu of suspects and non-custodial sentences.

Under the non-custodial sentencing, a convicted person is commuted to community service instead of serving jail term at a correctional service facility. 

It has also made provisions for probation and parole.

The law also now gives women the right to stand as sureties to secure the bail of a detained person. 

There is also a provision for professional bondsmen to carter for the needs of persons detained, who may not have a surety within reach.

At a sensitisation on Thursday in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, civil society groups were tasked to step down the campaign for the implementation of the law.

NBA Chairman in the state, Jibril Ibrahim Jimeta, stressed the need for the institutions of the criminal justice system to apply the law so as to end arbitrariness.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged N714.6m Fraud: Zenith Bank Staff Tells Court How Ex-minister's Bank Account Was Used To Distribute Funds
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Court Faults Buhari On Judges’ Appointment, Says President Acted Against Nigerian Constitution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Musician Sentenced To Death For Alleged Blasphemy Has Right To Appeal To Supreme Court —Ganduje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Appeal Court Hears Police Brutality Case Against Nigerian Journalist 11 Years After
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Think I am Down After Edo Election But I am Not, Oshiomhole Says After APC's Defeat
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Blames Buhari-led Government For Tanker Explosion That Killed 23 People In State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Barely Two Years After Commissioning, Multi-billion Naira Roads Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Refuses To Appear Before Salami Panel Despite Subpoena
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military Troops Angry As Nigerian Army Fails To Recognise Other Soldiers Killed With Colonel Bako
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Uproar, Nigerian Government Insists On Going Ahead With Water Resource Bill
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Outrage Over President Buhari's Approval Of $1.96bn Rail Project Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We’ll Get Yoruba Nation Without Violence –Prof Akintoye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Hotel Staff In Delta State Stripped Naked By Ex-Minister, Gbagi, Threaten Legal Action, Demand N1bn, Apology
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Supports IPOB Sit-at-home Call To Honour Victims Of Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike Over Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad