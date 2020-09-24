Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Replies Akeredolu's Son, Says They'll Meet In Court Over Corruption Allegation

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, has challenged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's son, Babajide, to make good his threat to sue him to court for claiming that the young man collected over N400m N4.3bn found in a secret account of the state government.

Babajide had on his Twitter handle threatened to sue Ajayi over the allegation.

Agboola Ajayi

See Also Sahara Reporters Akeredolu's Son, Babajide, Made N433m From N4.3bn Stashed In Ondo Government's Secret Account, Deputy Governor Alleges

Ajayi, who challenged the governor's son to take him to court, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Allen Sowore, on Thursday in Akure, said he stood by his words Babajide benefitted from the fund under the guise of consultancy fee.

He said, "The office of the deputy governor hereby challenges Babajide Akeredolu to immediately carry out his threat. It is in the interest of Ondo State that the threat becomes a reality because it will provide everyone an ample opportunity to resolve once and for all, the whereabouts of the recovered but now missing N4.3bn Ondo State money.

"Not only that, the whereabouts of the 40% of the 13% oil derivation accruing to the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) since 2017 would have to be accounted for.

"In the same vein, the account of the money raised for COVID-19 funds should also be made available for auditing.

"The deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, is also using this opportunity to call for the forensic audit of the Ondo State Internally Generated Revenue and REMTA payment system and the unveiling of the consultants collecting the 10 per cent of generated revenues; a percentage which is just too high for the services being rendered.

"The deputy governor stands by his statement that the payment of N430m as 10 percent of the recovered N4.3bn as consultancy fee to the firm of Babajide, the governor's son, for doing nothing is unjustifiable.

"We, therefore, urge Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to allow the state House of Assembly complete the probe of the N4.3bn kept for 10 years in a Zenith Bank account. Also, the government officials responsible for this mendacity should be revealed and punished accordingly."

See Also Sahara Reporters Akeredolu's Son Threatens To Sue Ondo Deputy Governor Over Allegations Of Making N433m From Government's Secret Account