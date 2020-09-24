UPDATE: Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community

Residents of Obawole in the Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogba area of Lagos and environs were thrown into confusion on Thursday afternoon following a gas explosion in the community.

An eyewitness said the explosion was from a gas plant located in the area.

It was gathered that several houses were shaken by the explosion which left many people injured.

Scene of the incident.

Head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident

He said efforts were being made to put out the resulting fire from the explosion.

“The agency has activated its response plan to the fire incident at Cele Bustop, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, and will provide further updates. Lagosians are urged to kindly exercise calm,” he said.

