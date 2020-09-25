Aggrieved Cross River Civil Servants Suspend Protest

SaharaReporters recall that the aggrieved civil servants were delisted from the state’s payroll by the Governor Benedict Ayade-led administration 13 months ago in an exercise that began in 2018 and ended in August 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 25, 2020

Aggrieved civil servants, who were delisted from the Cross River State payroll 13 months ago, have suspended their daily protest for two weeks.

Comrade Francis Agbor, Coordinator of the group, in a statement said the protest was suspended following an agreement reached on Thursday by the state government and the workers.

Governor Ben Ayade CRSiMAGES

The public servants were employed following a directive from Governor Ayade in 2016 through the deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, who was then acting governor.

“After an exhaustive deliberation that lasted for about six hours,the following resolutions were reached: That the protest be suspended to allow for further negotiations between the aggrieved civil servants and government.

“That the government negotiating team and the leadership of the aggrieved civil servants meet within one week from the date of this meeting to work out a possible date for a verification exercise of the affected staff subject to the approval of His Excellency.

“That aggrieved civil servants who would be successful at the end of the exercise would have their names activated in the state payroll with immediate effect. That all interests and concerns raised in the protest as it concern those whose names were deactivated from the payroll as well as those who had not been payroll after employment for a period of twenty months and above would be properly addressed,” Agbor said.

