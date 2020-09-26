Delta Residents To Protest Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff By Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi

Residents of Delta State have planned a protest action against former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi, for brutalising and assaulting his staff.

Recall that SaharaReporters had reported how Gbagi arrested and charged four of his staff working in his hotel to court for allegedly stealing his N5,000.

Gbagi last week Friday arrested the four staff working in Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, after they were striped naked and photographed inside the hotel before handing them over to the police.

Irked by the recent assault on his staff, Delta residents are preparing for a march against the ex-minister.

The protest will kick-off from Jakpa junction by 10am on Saturday.

One of the organisers of the protest, Aduomayebe Adums Aghogho, described the act of the ex-minister as shameful and barbaric.

“Obviously Gbagi's stock in trade is physical abuse and torture of employees especially women .

“This is the kind of entity who even have the guts to even attempt to run for governorship.

“This is shameful, his barbaric act must be brought to justice,” Aghogho said.

They urged the people and brutalised staff of the ex-minister to join the protest to push for his prosecution.

The four staff, who were assaulted by Gbagi have threatened legal action against him by demanding N1bn compensation and public apology from the former minister.

They gave him former a five-day ultimatum to meet all their demands or face legal action.

In the latest dimension to the issue, a lady, who identified herself as Miss Lucky Obire, said she was in 2019 abducted and tortured by Gbagi in the company of his security guards.

It was gathered that she reported the issue to the conference of actualisation of human rights but later withdrew because she was scared for her life.