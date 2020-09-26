Three Persons Killed As Truck Plunges Into River In Lagos

Three men were on Saturday confirmed dead after a tipper plunged into the Epe River in Lagos.

The tipper said to be laden with sand, fell off the Berger Bridge into the River late on Friday, drowning unspecified number of occupants.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He said the agency received information of the accident on Friday night.

“The six-tyre truck has been located and retrieved along with the bodies of three adult males.

“A combined team of agency responders, Marine Rescue Unit (LASWA & LASEMA) Nigeria Police and local divers have been carrying out search and rescue operations,” he said.