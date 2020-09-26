Three Persons Killed As Truck Plunges Into River In Lagos

The tipper said to be laden with sand, fell off the Berger Bridge into the River late on Friday, drowning unspecified number of occupants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2020

Three men were on Saturday confirmed dead after a tipper plunged into the Epe River in Lagos.

The tipper said to be laden with sand, fell off the Berger Bridge into the River late on Friday, drowning unspecified number of occupants.

ChannelsTV

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

He said the agency received information of the accident on Friday night.

“The six-tyre truck has been located and retrieved along with the bodies of three adult males.

“A combined team of agency responders, Marine Rescue Unit (LASWA & LASEMA) Nigeria Police and local divers have been carrying out search and rescue operations,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency REVEALED: Nigerian Army Colonel, Manu, Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Foreign Activist Writes President Buhari, Offers To Serve Sentence For 13-year-old Boy Imprisoned For Blasphemy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Warns Civil Servants Not To Join Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency REVEALED: Nigerian Army Colonel, Manu, Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Foreign Activist Writes President Buhari, Offers To Serve Sentence For 13-year-old Boy Imprisoned For Blasphemy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Warns Civil Servants Not To Join Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Togo’s Prime Minister, Komi Klassou, Resigns
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Reasons Why Nigerian Americans Must Get Involved In The 2020 US Presidential Elections By Dr Malcolm Fabiyi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria’s Airspace To Be Shut As Aviation Unions Vow To Join Planned Strike Action
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Former Acting Registrar Of NECO, Gana, Siphoned N368m Registration Fees In Six-month
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Seven Policemen, Three Soldiers Killed As Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Borno Governor, Zulum’s Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Delta Residents Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi, Over Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad