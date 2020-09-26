Togo’s Prime Minister, Komi Klassou, Resigns

Klassou has served as Prime Minister since 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 26, 2020

Komi Selom Klassou, Togo’s Prime Minister, has resigned his position in the West African nation’s government.

Klassou has served as Prime Minister since 2015.

Komi Selom Klassou

He resigned late on Friday after serving in the government of President Faure Gnassingbe, who has ruled the country for 38 years.

Gnassingbe congratulated Klassou and his team for their “economic, political and social efforts and the encouraging results despite the health crisis around the world".

The resignation comes as part of a political reshuffle expected in the country since Gnassingbe was re-elected in February for a fourth term in office.

The President’s election win, which came after a constitutional change allowing him to run, extended more than a half-century of dynastic rule over the former French colony by the Gnassingbe family.

The victory was disputed by the main opposition challenger, who has faced official harassment in the wake of the votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Plane Crash Kills 22 Persons In Ukraine
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Details Of Buhari’s Trip To The UN Revealed, He Is To Speak On Global Security
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Buhari’s Liaison Officer, Nura Rimi, Sent On Diplomatic Posting To UAE
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International US Air Strike Targets ‘Jihadi John’ In Syria
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Rwandan President Fires Back At Critics
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Buhari Sets March 31 Deadline For Compilation Of List Of Nigerian Officials With Assets In UAE
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Lied, We Paid N6m Ransom Each —Six Kidnapped FRSC Officials
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill Senior Army Officer, Two Soldiers In Katsina
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We've Not Been Allowed To Leave For Six Months, Workers At Indomie Cry Out For Help
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu, Called Me To Leave Edo On Eve Of Governorship Election —Wike
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Watch Out: Wike Is Coming! By Uche Ugboajah
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Fresh Order To Stop NLC, TUC’s Planned Strike
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Trade Nigerians Lament How NIPOST, AliExpress Shortchange Them Over Online Purchases
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police We Are Investigating Alleged Dehumanising Of Hotel Staff In Delta, Inspector-General Of Police Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Foreign Activist Writes President Buhari, Offers To Serve Sentence For 13-year-old Boy Imprisoned For Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Delta Residents To Protest Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff By Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Former Acting Registrar Of NECO, Gana, Siphoned N368m Registration Fees In Six-month
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad