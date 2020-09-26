Togo’s Prime Minister, Komi Klassou, Resigns

Komi Selom Klassou, Togo’s Prime Minister, has resigned his position in the West African nation’s government.

Klassou has served as Prime Minister since 2015.

Komi Selom Klassou

He resigned late on Friday after serving in the government of President Faure Gnassingbe, who has ruled the country for 38 years.

Gnassingbe congratulated Klassou and his team for their “economic, political and social efforts and the encouraging results despite the health crisis around the world".

The resignation comes as part of a political reshuffle expected in the country since Gnassingbe was re-elected in February for a fourth term in office.

The President’s election win, which came after a constitutional change allowing him to run, extended more than a half-century of dynastic rule over the former French colony by the Gnassingbe family.

The victory was disputed by the main opposition challenger, who has faced official harassment in the wake of the votes.