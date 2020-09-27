Another Civil Society Group Supports CORE’s Planned October 1 Nationwide Protest

The Coalition of Concern Civil Society has hailed the decision of the Coalition for Revolution to embark on nationwide protest against the recent increases in the pump price of petrol, electricity tariff and other anti-people policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The group in a statement by its Convener, Comrade Almustapha Asuku Abdullahi, called on Nigerians to join in a peaceful protest scheduled to hold on October 1, 2020.

The statement reads, “This increase in price of petroleum products by this administration is a total mistrust of confidence of the Nigerian talakawa's who President Buhari claims to represent. Why inflicting hardship on people who are already living below poverty level, this is cheer wickedness on the part of our self acclaimed messiah who was shedding crocodile tears during his campaigns prior to his election in 2015 saying that the ruling class then are the problem of the masses.

“President Muhammadu Buhari led administration should sincerely do the needful as regard the holistic turn around management of our refineries and equally encourage private investors to invest in building more refineries before they can think of removing subsidies in totality.

“Nigerians let's arise and say capital no to this inhumanity to humanity by this administration or for how long will we remain silence in the face oppression and de-humanisation by those we entrust with our mandate.

“We must be ready to free ourselves from those that has continue to under develop us as a people, freedom has a price to pay there is nowhere in the world where freedom comes on a platter of gold, we must be prepared to change the narrative of backwardness in our there nation, we must be ever ready to pay the price of freedom to free our generation and generations yet unborn from these sets of unrepentant enemy of Nigeria progress.

“October 1 being the significant date we gain our independence as a nation is the best day to speak for yourself, to demand for your right as a citizen of this country, It is not all about Sowore or #RevolutionNow but the beginning of new ideas of hope and qualitative leadership to save your future our future, don’t be a coward come to the street to join other progressive minded individuals and demand for equity, respect for rule of law, October 1 national day of action is sacrosanct, together we can change the narrative.”

