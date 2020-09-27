I Fought Corruption As Acting Registrar Of NECO —Gana

SaharaReporters had reported how Gana connived with some senior officials of NECO to divert about N368m generated by the council from the 2018 June/July SSCE registration fees between June and December 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

Abubakar Gana, a former Acting Registrar of National Examinations Council, has debunked allegations that he siphoned N368m belonging to the organisation.

SaharaReporters had reported how Gana connived with some senior officials of NECO to divert about N368m generated by the council from the 2018 June/July SSCE registration fees between June and December 2018.

Abubakar Gana

A source said the former Acting Registrar in collaboration with the Director of Finance and Accounts, Jacob Samuel Ekele, and the then Acting Director of Examination Administration, Mustapha K. Abdul, diverted the money away from the council’s coffers under the pretence that the amount represented a revenue loss as a result of ‘missing’ 32,500 units of 2018 June/July SSCE registration cards (worth N368,875,000) in NECO office Ibadan, Oyo state. 

See Also Exclusive EXPOSED: How Former Acting Registrar Of NECO, Gana, Siphoned N368m Registration Fees In Six-month 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

But Gana in a statement on Sunday said he fought corruption in the examination council and the alleged misappropriation was officially reported to him on assumption of office in 2018, a development that led to the setting up of both management and board committees to carry out investigations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I was appointed as Acting Registrar of NECO on May 10, 2018 while the purported incident occurred on December 18, 2017, at least, five months before my appointment. It must, however, be put on record that the infractions were uncovered by the council in 2017 under the watchful eyes of former Registrar, Prof Charles Uwakwe, but nothing was done to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Upon our investigations, two officials of the council were indicted and thereby recommended for dismissal. Not satisfied with the outcome of the investigation, the officials petitioned the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges in the eight Assembly, which also found them culpable of misappropriation but however pleaded for leniency, a request that was rejected by the board.

“How could I have stolen money before my appointment as Registrar? My administration fought corruption to a standstill by ensuring that monies generated by the council went straight to the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government. Under my administration as Acting Registrar of NECO, the council carried out major reforms and recorded significant strides. Between 2010 and 2017, NECO generated N900m but in two years, we returned over N2bn, generated as proceeds from the conduct of examination, to the federation account with outstanding states indebtedness to the council for 2018 and 2019 growing up to N1,045,047,140.00bn.

“The council also abolished the use of scratch cards to ensure that monies generated go directly to the treasury single account. It also worked to ensure reduction of examination registration fee from N11,350 to 9,850. My administration generated N600m per annum from checking of result, from an initial N30m. For the first time, the council audited itself and dismissed over 100 staff with fake certificates.

“The only sin I committed was to carry out a presidential directive by dismissing the erring staff, who have now made me a target of their campaign of calumny.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturers Accuse Office of Accountant-General Of Federation Of Misleading Public On 2019 FGN-ASUU Agreement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education How Niger State Lawmakers Are Under-developing Education Despite Multimillion-naira Intervention Projects (Part II)
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Firm Owned By Nigerian Lawyer Who Allegedly Bribed Judges Flagged In United States For Moving Millions Of Dollars Abroad
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal President Buhari's Nephew And Katsina Lawmaker Threatens To Physically Assault Man Over Facebook Posts Against Him
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Entertainment Laycon Wins 2020 Big Brother Naija Show
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Health, Railway Workers, Journalists, Others To Join NLC, TUC In Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education United States Announces New Measures To Limit Visa Duration For Nigerian Students, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria To Reopen Land borders Soon –Vice President Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Lawyers Declare Support For NLC, TUC’s Nationwide Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency REVEALED: Nigerian Army Colonel, Manu, Killed By Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Ex-Minister Gbagi's Blue Film In Warri! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Ex-Nigerian Ambassador To Venezuela, Oboro, Released By Kidnappers After 23 Days In Captivity
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Survey Scores Nigerian Government, Lagos Low On COVID-19 Response
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights 10 Nigerian Ladies Barred From Leaving Lebanon By Employers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Nigerian Air Force Officers Bag 21-year Jail Term For Embezzling N41m
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad