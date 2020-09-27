Katsina Governor Spends N233m On Security Equipment Maintenance At Government House Within One Month Despite Killings By Bandits

According to documents seen by SaharaReporters, the fund was withdrawn from the state’s security escrow account in August 2018.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 27, 2020

As Katsina State continues to battle with insecurity, the Governor Aminu Masari-led government spent over N233m on maintenance of security equipment at the Government House.

Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari.

“I’m directed to convey approval for the release of (N233,000,000:00) only to the Secretary to the Government of the State payable as the allowance to the security operatives and maintenance of security equipment at Government House.

“The vote of charge is security escrow account,” a letter by one Bature Danlami to the state Accountant-General read.

Katsina State has seen recent upsurge in activities of bandits in the last two years.

Many communities in the state have witnessed series of attacks by bandits, who specialise in kidnapping, robbing, maiming, killing and rustling animals.

