‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning

While the group admitted that there were unhealthy cracks in Nigeria, it, however, said the Vice-President should not make statements that would worsen tension in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

A northern socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum, has criticised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over his recent comments that present cracks could lead to a break up of the country.

While the group admitted that there were unhealthy cracks in Nigeria, it, however, said the Vice-President should not make statements that would worsen tension in the country.

The ACF cautioned Osinbajo against comments capable of creating further tension in the land.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, at an interdenominational church service in Abuja on Sunday to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, said, “Our walls are not yet broken, but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break, if not properly addressed.”  

At the service, the SGF read Osinbajo’s speech.

The northern body acknowledged that the cracks in the country were unhealthy, but noted that the nation would overcome such.

In an interview with Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe while reacting to the Vice President’s comment, cautioned other Nigerian leaders, to “watch their words.”

The ACF’s spokesman, in an interview with The PUNCH, said, “The cracks are unhealthy, but we expect the Vice President to calm nerves and not make a pronouncement that will aggravate the situation.

“The ACF is hopeful that Nigeria will overcome its current travails as it did in the past and even overcame a fratricidal war to break up Nigeria. To do this, Nigerian leaders like Osinbanjo should watch their words.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Tribunal Sacks APC Lawmaker, Declares PDP Winner In Kwara Rerun Poll
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS How Nigeria Labour Congress Leaders Betrayed Workers To Strike Deal With Government Over Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Legal Sex Toy Shop Assault: Court Orders Nigerian Senator To Pay Victim N50m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Residents Attack Governor Akeredolu For Throwing Money At People In Public
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption We Discovered N2.67bn COVID-19 School Feeding Money In Personal Accounts —ICPC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Tribunal Sacks APC Lawmaker, Declares PDP Winner In Kwara Rerun Poll
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Allegedly Manipulates Taraba Election Case To Favour Neighbour
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS How Nigeria Labour Congress Leaders Betrayed Workers To Strike Deal With Government Over Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is The Dumbest: Buhari Or Osinbajo? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Sex Toy Shop Assault: Court Orders Nigerian Senator To Pay Victim N50m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion How Organized Labour Deceived Nigerians By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 15-year-old Girl Flees Plateau To Ekiti To Escape Child Marriage
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Residents Attack Governor Akeredolu For Throwing Money At People In Public
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad