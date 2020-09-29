Ondo Election: Police Warn Political Thugs, Vow To Jail Trouble Makers

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

The police in Ondo have warned political thugs to avoid causing trouble before, during and after the governorship election in Ondo State or risk being jailed.

Salami added that he had on two different occasions warned leaders of political parties in the state to caution their supporters to shun violence.

He said, “If anyone thinks he could add violence to politics in Ondo State, such a joker would regret their involvement in politics.

“The Ondo State Police Command would not hesitate to send anyone found sponsoring or inducing anybody into carrying out acts of violence in the name of politics to jail.”

SaharaReporters recall that Ondo had witnessed at least four political violence within a month as the state prepares for the election exercise.

