Ondo Residents Attack Governor Akeredolu For Throwing Money At People In Public

Residents of Ondo State have condemned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for throwing money at people in a marketplace in a bid to woo voters ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

The governor had while returning from a campaign over the weekend stopped his convoy at the popular Oja Oba Market in Akure and began throwing money for passers-by.

Akeredolu's convoy was seen in a video causing traffic on the roads around the market as people scrambled to pick naira notes on the floor.

However, some residents of the state have described the governor as being wasteful, noting that the act of throwing money to people in public was wrong.

A private school teacher, Mr Tope Ibikunle, said, “I saw him at Oja Oba Market throwing money at people. The attitude he displayed showed that it is the way they want to use money to buy votes on the day of the election but I know our people are wiser.

"This is what Akeredolu has turned Ondo State people to. This attitude is shameless and it has also shown that this is how he had been wasting our money in government.

"How could a sitting governor be throwing money openly in a public place? This is the money he is supposed to use in building hospitals and schools but he is busy wasting it and heavily taxing people.”

Another resident, Mrs Funmi Adegbenro, said the attitude of the governor should be condemned by Nigerians, adding that Akeredolu was wasting taxpayers’ money on frivolities.

She said, "This is a total disgrace. How can a governor be throwing money like this publicly? He just wants to woo voters in the state by every means. This is not the best strategy.

"Can somebody tell Akeredolu that the election is not won like this and I'm surprised that he is a lawyer who should know better, you can just imagine how they are wasting our money."

Femi Omisule, a student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, who also spoke, said, "Watching Akeredolu throwing money publicly reminds me of how some of my friends had to drop out of school as a result of the hike in our tuition all because there was no money.

"This is the same governor that increased our school fees and claimed Ondo had to generate more funds. So, we can all see how he is spending our money. It is sad and I know my friends won't forgive him watching this video. Our people must shine their eyes in this election."

But another resident, Ayokunle Omodugba, expressed a different opinion on the issue, noting that the governor committed no offence by throwing money to people in public.

He said, "I see no crime here. At least, the governor threw the money to the people on the street and they are Ondo residents.

“The governor out of excitement threw money to traders and they were also happy to see him throwing money at them.

"If people are saying he is wasting our money, at least he is throwing the money to residents. So, it is still our money and I don't see any sin with his attitude.”