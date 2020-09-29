Take It Back Movement Calls For Protest In Sweden

TIB said it can no longer pretend that all was well with Nigeria as a nation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2020

The Take It Back Movement, Sweden chapter, has announced plans to hold a mass action against poor governance in Nigeria on October .

The group in a letter signed by its President, Prince Ewemade Konkons, to Nigeria’s Ambassador to Sweden, called on all Nigerians in the country to participate in the planned protest.

TIB said it can no longer pretend that all was well with Nigeria as a nation.

The letter reads, “That the country is becoming a failed state is a given. As reflected in our political, economic and security institutions. We can no longer pretend that all is well with us as a nation. It is our strong conviction that the quest for good governance, economic empowerment and great security will not happen with the present crop of polticians, who take delight in dividing us on the premise of relgion in order to fan their amber of greed.

“That corruption is worse than we have ever known it, under the current governmnet is not a conjecture but a statement of fact. These malfeasnces have real life economic and social consequences on the lives of our people. Little wonder we are the poverty-capital-of-the-world-in-waiting. 2050 soon come! As we continue to fund the outrageous lifestyles of polticians, we still top the charts of the number children that are out school, kiddnaping is now more lucrative than banking as a career, religious intolerance and ethnic faultlines are now causing social tremors across all the political zones.

“All these, while we live in denial and those who benefit from this rigged arrangement see people like Sowore as an enemy of the state.
Rather than make life better the goverment chooses to make it unbearable for the people. How logical is it that tarriffs of electricity and petrol prices got increased at the height of the pandemic.

“For a government that initially said subsidies are a scam, to turn around and use the same reason to justify corruption, incompetence and greed is hard to swallow. As we mark October 1, we want to say a big no to corruption, insecurity, nepotism, rigged electoral system, godfatherism. We are tired of being ruled by misfits for the last 60 years.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No-case Submission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Killed, Many Injured As Police Attack Anti-banditry Protesters In Katsina State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Planned Strike, Nigerian Government Suspends New Electricity Tariff For Two Weeks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Sit-at-home: Biafraland Will Remain Closed On October 1, IPOB Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Delta Residents Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Ex-Education Minister, Gbagi, Over Dehumanisation Of Hotel Staff
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Free Speech Soyombo: Nigeria Back To Days Of Tyranny –HURIWA
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO NEWS Abba, Son Of DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi And His Family Members Regularly Fly Chartered Flights At The Expense Of The Service, Get SSS Operatives As Escorts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion How Organized Labour Deceived Nigerians By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics ‘Watch Your Words’: Arewa Consultative Forum Tackles Osinbajo Over Nigeria’s Breakup Warning
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal UK Court Orders Refund Of Nigeria’s $200m In P&ID Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal I Don’t Regret Heading Magu’s Probe Panel, Says Ex-Appeal Court President, Ayo Salami
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Cannot Ban ‘Agberos’ Because They Are Our Cousins, Brothers, Says Hamzat, Lagos Deputy Governor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption We Discovered N2.67bn COVID-19 School Feeding Money In Personal Accounts —ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Emir Of Kuwait Dies At 91
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No-case Submission
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Present Cracks May Lead To Nigeria’s Break-up, Osinbajo Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Residents Attack Governor Akeredolu For Throwing Money At People In Public
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad