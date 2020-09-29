Youths'll Decide Next Ondo Governor, Group Says

Less than two weeks to the Ondo State governorship election, the European Centre for Electoral Support has said that youths of the state would decide the next governor of the state through their votes.

The group said it had carried out a survey, which showed that the youth represented 60 per cent of the total population of voters in Ondo.

The group made the disclosure on Tuesday at a training in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, the state capital.

The Ondo State governorship election is scheduled for October 10.

Speaking during the training, Senior Project Officer of the European group, Mr Sylvestre Somo, asked youths to shun electoral violence and avoid being manipulated by politicians to cause trouble during the poll.

He said, "Let the youth stop being manipulated and play a positive role because it is our state and our election. We should help to put the right leaders in key positions.

"It is a great call on the young people of Ondo State to go out and vote but not to be a tool of manipulation that politicians can readily use for their own interest.

"Why should anyone die or kill himself because of any election. If we pretend to be in a democracy, it should be a respect of choices for the majority.

"If you go to vote and your candidate is not declared winner, just accept the outcome of the majority and our youths must know this."

While noting that young people must be engaged in the decision making of their country, Somo said there was a need to change the face of African leaders with young people.

He said, "If young people are left outside the decision of their country, then we would begin to ask what is the fate of our nation.

"Democracy is the power of the people, for people and by the people. This is why African youth must change positively and participate in politics."