BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest

The Ogun State Government has imposed a curfew to commence from 10pm on Wednesday while also banning all public processions and protests in the state.

Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday night.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

It reads, “There will be a curfew in Ogun State, effective tonight (Wednesday) from 10:00 pm to tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 6:00am.

“This curfew will again be effective tomorrow (Thursday) at the same time, 10:00 pm-06:00 am.

“Restriction of operations of commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, from all major roads in the state from 10:00pm tonight (Wednesday) all through to 6.00 am on Friday.

“Operations of all commercial buses are also suspended from 10.00pm tonight till Friday morning;

“Taxicabs are permitted to operate within the hours outside the daily curfew period. However, the number of passengers remains limited to a maximum of three only.

“All forms of gathering in the state, except the State announced Independence Day Anniversary programme, are restricted to a maximum of 20 persons from 10.00 pm tonight till 6.00 am on Friday.

“No procession whatsoever is allowed.

“Owners and operators of hotels, suites guest houses, motels, and such establishments providing accommodation should note that the restriction on operations has not been lifted;

“All residents are to monitor and report any suspicious movements and activities in their neighbourhood to the security agencies.”