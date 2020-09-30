Buhari-led Government Committed To One United Nigeria, Says Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has said that he did not suggest that Nigeria will break up.

Mustapha in a statement on Tuesday said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was committed to a united Nigeria.

Recall that the SGF, who represented Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, during Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary service in Abuja, was quoted as saying, “Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but have cracks that could break if not properly addressed. We need to seek the face of God to address the broken walls.”

But Mustapha said he was quoted out of context in some media reports.

He said, “I have observed with concern the apparent sensationalisation of the remarks I made at the 60th Independence Anniversary Church Service where I stood in for His Excellency, the Vice President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to affirm that His Excellency, the Vice President and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“We are also deeply appreciative of President Muhammadu Buhari's consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the Nigerian nation.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is a clear misrepresentation of our common position as a government.”