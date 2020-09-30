Nigeria At 60: Prepare To Fight Unjust Policies, Falana-led Group Tells Nigerians

Falana stated that the group endorsed and fully supported any peaceful protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The Alliance for Survival of COVID-19 and Beyond has asked Nigerians to use the 60th independence anniversary to reflect on the state of the nation and commit themselves to reject economic policies that impoverish them.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), urged Nigerians to express themselves in a peaceful and coordinated manner.

Femi Falana (SAN)

Falana stated that the group endorsed and fully supported any peaceful protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike on Thursday.

He added that ASCAB will provide free legal services for any Nigerian arrested in the cause of protesting the fuel and electricity tariff hike.

He said, "We express full support for peaceful protests against the harsh economic conditions in Nigeria. We are a people united by common economic afflictions. Irrespective or ethnic, religious or cultural barrier, we should work together to end the era of profit of the few as against the livelihood and prosperity of Nigerians."

He asked the police not to use force but to protect and defend the constitutional rights of the protesters. 

He said the protesters by the civil society groups will be conducted in a peaceful manner, adding that their demands for economic justice was legitimate.

“We call on the police to ensure respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians to peacefully protest against injustice and bad policies. The police should not molest protesters but rather protect them as stipulated by the Nigerian constitution,” Falana said.

He also called on the government not to arrest the protesters but to ensure the immediate release of those being held by the central or state governments.

 He said the continued incarceration of some Nigerians for expressing their belief was against local and international conventions of which Nigeria was a signatory.

“We call for the release of all political prisoners. We ask the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari to release the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, without any strings attached.

“It has become clearer to local and international community that his detention is politically motivated. He is a prisoner of conscience being held because of his campaign against corruption and injustice,” Falana said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Warn Against October 1 Rallies, Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Right To Protest Is Fundamentally Backed By Constitution, CORE Tells Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Urges US, UK, EU To Issue Visa Ban On IGP, DG SSS, Army Chief If Protesters Are Harassed, Arrested On October 1
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria Has Sunk In Pandemic Corruption In Last 60 Years –Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech We'll Challenge Illegal Arrest Of Lance Corporal Martins, Says Rights Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Education Secretary For Fraud In School Feeding Programme
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Electronics Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Suspends Electricity Tariff Hike
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Christian Man Alleges Plot By Lawyer To End Marriage To Muslim Wife In Adamawa State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari To Address Nigerians Via TV Broadcast
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police Warn Against October 1 Rallies, Protests In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad