Nigeria Has Sunk In Pandemic Corruption In Last 60 Years –Okei-Odumakin

Joe Okei-Odumakin, President of Women Arise and Centre for Change, has said that 60 years after independence, Nigeria has sunk in pandemic corruption.

In a statement to commemorate the 60 years anniversary of Nigeria, Okei-Odumakin said the country still has a long walk to freedom as every sector was in shambles.

Joe Okei-Odumakin

She noted that beyond the celebration and goodwill messages, Nigerians should “reflect on where we are as a nation, so as to collectively chart a way forward for ourselves as a people”.

She added, “There is no doubt that in the last 60 years of our Independence, our country has sunk in pandemic corruption, social crises, and economic dilapidation - all of which have led, year-in, year-out, to a systematic decline in the living standard of our people.

“Our much respected values of patriotism and uncompromising emphasis on integrity and honesty have been thrown to the dogs by the corrupt elements that have seized leadership positions at various levels in our country.

“Education is in practical ruins, just like critical infrastructures are in shambles with healthcare virtually in peril.

“Security of life and property is no longer guaranteed as lawlessness pervades everywhere, even among the law enforcement agents.

“Nigerians live in frustration, agony, hopelessness, misery, pain, and suffering.”

See Also ACTIVISM Fuel Hike: Nigerians Must Say No To Further Hardship --Joe Okei-Odumakin

Okei-Odumakin lamented that about 70 of Nigerians today live in abject poverty while a few are super rich at the expense of the downtrodden.

She added that Nigerian youth were continuously faced with uncertain future because of the greed of a privileged few.

She stated that the time had come for the country to be rebuilt.

“We call on government at all levels to make the welfare of Nigerians top priority as well as earnestly begin a process of rebuilding hope, which is already nearly lost in the minds of Nigerians.

“We also demand that the government must do all within its powers to ensure the rescue of the remaining abducted Chibok and Dapchi school girls just like the other women, men, and children in the captivity of terrorists must be liberated.

“Inependence anniversary is also an auspicious occasion to demand an end to all forms of violence against women in Nigeria.

“We can only hope that, henceforth, the dreams of our founding fathers shall become a reality.

“It is then that Nigerians will have their hope rekindled that they would be free from the social and economic slavery they have wallowed in despite the 60 years of Independence,” Okei-Odumakin added.