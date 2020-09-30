Osun Governor’s Deputy Chief Of Staff, Binuyo, Charged With $120,000 Fraud

The Office of the Inspector-General of Police has dragged the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Abdullahi Binuyo, to a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over alleged fraud involving $120,000.

The case marked CR/975/2020 contains four charges of conspiracy, fraud, cheating and forgery.

Abdullahi Binuyo

Rimamsomte Ezekiel, a lawyer in the Legal Prosecution Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department at the Force Headquarters, alleged that Binuyo in January 2017 in Abuja defrauded one Tunde Ajala and his company, BMA Nigeria Limited.

It was also alleged that he forged and signed as Hakeem Thanni for Ahad International FZC company in an investment agreement with BMA Nigeria Limited and Tunde Ajala.

The Oyetola aide was also alleged to have cheated Babatunde Ajala and his company BMA Nig. Ltd of $120,000.00.

The offences were said to be punishable under various provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences and the Penal Code Law.

SaharaReporters, however, gathered that political pressure was being mounted on the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, to drop the charges against Binuyo.