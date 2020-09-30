Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

The police in Delta have declared a former Minister of State of Education, Kenneth Gbagi, wanted for refusing to honour series of invitations extended to him over a case of assault and dehumanisation of his staff.

Gbagi had last week accused four of his staff, Precious Achibong, Roselyn Okiemute Diaghwarh, Victor Ephraim and Gloria Oguzie working at Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, of stealing his N5,000 and stripped them naked to photograph and video them before handing them over to the police, who detained them for four days and subsequently charged them to court.

Kenneth Gbagi

Gbagi, described by protesters as a serial violator of human rights, had earlier said he was ready to honour any police invitation extended to him after querying why should he be arrested.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that after the former minister failed to honour several invitations extended to him by the state police command, he was declared wanted.

See Also Corruption Ex-Nigerian Minister Arrests Hotel Staff, Strip Them Naked For Allegedly Stealing N5,000 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

In a statement by spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Onomo Onovwakpoyeya, an appeal was made to members of the public to supply information on the whereabouts of Gbagi.

The statement reads, “Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi was invited by the Commissioner of Police through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division on September 25, 2020 for questioning concerning the alleged dehumanising manner in which he ordered some of his staff to be stripped naked and physically assaulted because of an alleged case of stealing which took place at Signatious Hotel belonging to him.

“Kenneth Gbagi personally and severally called and gave the excuse that he had a burial ceremony of his elder sister on Friday 25/9/2020 in which he is a key player, and asked for time to finish with the ceremony on Sunday, thereafter will report at the state headquarters on Monday September 28, 2020. These requests were granted on humanitarian ground.

“On Monday September, 28, 2020, Kenneth Gbagi called the Commissioner of Police to say that he has a court case to attend to, promising to report at the police headquarters in Asaba by 3:00pm; again he was equally obliged. On the same date, the Commissioner of Police had to call him at about 5:00pm before the same Kenneth Gbagi said he was on his way to the state HQ Asaba. Sadly and unfortunately Kenneth Gbagi still failed to report. Instead, he went into the public space to disparage, blackmail and maligned the person of the Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, for insisting on investigating him.

“Having failed to honour his promises, Delta State Police Command is left with no option than to declare Kenneth Ggbagi wanted. Therefore members of the public with useful information as to his whereabouts are advised to go to the nearest police station to report for his immediate arrest and handing him over to the command for thorough investigation/prosecution.” 

Meanwhile, in a dramatic twist, a Federal High Court sitting at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Wednesday granted an interim order restraining the IGP and operatives of the Delta State Police Command and its agents from threatening, arresting or detaining the embattled former minister, Gbagi.

In an exparte motion filed through its counsel, Nkem Okoro, Gbagi prayed the court to restrain the police from further going after him pending the determination of his fundamental right case.

SaharaReporters, New York

