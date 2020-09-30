President Buhari To Address Nigerians Via TV Broadcast

The change, SaharaReporters, gathered was not unconnected to nationwide protests planned across the country including in the capital city, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2020

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has made a u-turn on his decision to address the country on October 1 in commemoration of Independence Day from Eagle Square, venue of a planned parade.

Buhari will now address Nigerians via a television broadcast at 7:00am before proceeding to the venue at 10:00am for the parade to mark the country's 60th independence anniversary.

Femi Adesina, media aide to the President, said, “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 7:00am.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the anniversary parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10 am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live presidential address on October 1.”

SaharaReporters, New York

