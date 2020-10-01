21 RevolutionNow Protesters Currently Detained At ‘Area F’ Police Station In Lagos

About 21 protesters arrested in the Maryland area of Lagos on Thursday are currently being detained at the ‘Area F’ Police Station, Ikeja.

There were fears initially over the whereabouts of the protesters after policemen at 'Area H' at Ogudu denied having them in custody.

The protesters staged the demonstration to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in Lagos and other cities across the country and beyond to demand for good governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 30 protesters.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the command, in a statement said the arrested individuals were picked up at various locations.

He said, “The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 30 protesters at various locations within the state for unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace and other offences including violation of COVID-19 protocols/laws in the state.

“The arrested individuals, who put on crested vests of #RevolutionNow with placards, will be charged to court tomorrow, Friday, 2nd October 2020.”

