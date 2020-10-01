BREAKING: Armed Policemen Disrupt RevolutionNow Protest In Adamawa State

The police swooped on the protesters, who were marching along Hospital Road on Thursday morning and forcibly disbanded the procession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

Armed policemen have disrupted RevolutionNow protest in Yola, capital of Adamawa State.

The police swooped on the protesters, who were marching along Hospital Road on Thursday morning and forcibly disbanded the procession.

They took away leaders of the group and chased away others.

Chanting RevolutionNow Nigeria, the group decried what it described as "hardship inflicted on Nigerians because of bad leadership”.

See Also Breaking News LIVE BLOG - #RevolutionNow: #October1stProtest Against Bad Leadership, Increasing Economic Hardship Nationwide 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Before he was whisked away, leader of the protest, Tony Sudan Gompwel, said, "Nigeria is celebrating 60 years of bad leadership because people are being killed on a daily basis.

"The country is now in a cocoon, it is either bandits or terrorists are on the rampage or hunger and poverty killing people.

"It is high time this regime gives way for the younger generation. Nigeria cannot continue this way.

"Look at how the regime is persecuting many Nigerians who care to talk to power including our leader, Omoyele Sowore."

A member of the group, Fisseh Moses Yakubu, expressed discontent at the action of the police.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said the police disbanded the gathering because of a fear that miscreants may hijack the peaceful procession.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Begin Arrest Of Protesters In Lagos
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Protesters, Journalists In Lagos As Demonstration Against Bad Governance Continues Nationwide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights October 1 Protest: Any Attack On Demonstrators Will Be Resisted, Lawyer Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights Police, DSS Disrupt October 1 Protest In Ondo, Arrest Participants
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Aggrieved Nigerians Protest Against Buhari’s Government In Abuja, Say Country Not Yet Independent
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ACF Demands Referendum On One Nigeria, Dismisses Call For Restructuring
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Abuja Police Headquarters Invites DPO For Allegedly Demanding N30,000 For Bail After SaharaReporters's Story
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Begin Arrest Of Protesters In Lagos
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Protesters, Journalists In Lagos As Demonstration Against Bad Governance Continues Nationwide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics All Sectors In Nigeria Are Suffering From General Decline, Buhari Says In Independence Broadcast
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights October 1 Protest: Any Attack On Demonstrators Will Be Resisted, Lawyer Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Gets Ultimatum On Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji's Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion 60 Years Of Independence: A Journey Full Of Sorrow By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad