BREAKING: Armed Policemen Disrupt RevolutionNow Protest In Adamawa State

Armed policemen have disrupted RevolutionNow protest in Yola, capital of Adamawa State.

The police swooped on the protesters, who were marching along Hospital Road on Thursday morning and forcibly disbanded the procession.

They took away leaders of the group and chased away others.

Chanting RevolutionNow Nigeria, the group decried what it described as "hardship inflicted on Nigerians because of bad leadership”.

Before he was whisked away, leader of the protest, Tony Sudan Gompwel, said, "Nigeria is celebrating 60 years of bad leadership because people are being killed on a daily basis.

"The country is now in a cocoon, it is either bandits or terrorists are on the rampage or hunger and poverty killing people.

"It is high time this regime gives way for the younger generation. Nigeria cannot continue this way.

"Look at how the regime is persecuting many Nigerians who care to talk to power including our leader, Omoyele Sowore."

A member of the group, Fisseh Moses Yakubu, expressed discontent at the action of the police.

When contacted, Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said the police disbanded the gathering because of a fear that miscreants may hijack the peaceful procession.