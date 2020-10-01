BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them

The denial of the policemen comes shortly after Area Commander of the zone, Tunde Adeniran, confirmed to one of the protest leaders that the arrest was carried out by officers from the Ogudu Police Station.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

There are fears over the safety of more than 21 protesters arrested in the Maryland area of Lagos on Thursday as officers at the ‘Area H’ Police Station, Ogudu, have denied having them in custody.

As a result of this situation, protest leaders visited the state police command in Ikeja where the present location of those arrested has still not been disclosed by the law enforcement agency.

The protesters under the aegis of #RevolutionNow staged the demonstration to coincide with Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary in Lagos and other cities across Nigeria and beyond to demand for good governance. 

