Buhari Urged To 'Bridge Gap' In Appointment Of Disability Commission Governing Council

She also urged the president to push for a balance in matters concerning PWDs, adding that the government should include PWDs in its social intervention programme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

People with disabilities have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bridge the gap in the appointment of the governing council for the National Commission for PWDs by including them.

President, Association for intellectual and Developmental Disabilities of Nigeria, Mrs Joko Dawodu Omotola, made the call in a statement on Thursday.

She also urged the president to push for a balance in matters concerning PWDs, adding that the government should include PWDs in its social intervention programme.

She said, "While we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the commission, we implore the government to bridge the gap in the composition of the Governing Council.

"We observed that some PWD clusters, like the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), a marginalized cluster, were not considered in the appointment.

"We need a fair balance in the operation of the commission and therefore advise the governing council to ensure that there is proper inclusion of all the clusters, especially those that were excluded in its composition."

Omotola advised all state and local governments to replicate the establishment of PWD commission by creating functional offices that should be manned by the different PWD clusters at their levels, to deal with the challenges facing the PWDs effectively.

Calling for the inclusion of PWDs in the National Social Intervention Programme, she said, "we are imploring the Federal Government to include the PWDs in the Social Investment Programs.

"Since the emergence of COVID-19, there has been no distribution of any Federal Government Palliative, either food or cash, to the PWDs in Lagos State, especially to the IDD Cluster whose members, the children, are the most vulnerable in the disability community.

"The pandemic has adversely affected us, and we urgently need support from the government to augment the little income that we earn for sustainability."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics ACF Demands Referendum On One Nigeria, Dismisses Call For Restructuring
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics All Sectors In Nigeria Are Suffering From General Decline, Buhari Says In Independence Broadcast
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ogun State Governor Imposes Curfew, Ban Statewide Independence Day Protest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International President Buhari's Performance Poor, Unimpressive, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics ACF Demands Referendum On One Nigeria, Dismisses Call For Restructuring
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel United Arab Emirates Lifts Visa Restriction On Nigerians, Says Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Abuja Police Headquarters Invites DPO For Allegedly Demanding N30,000 For Bail After SaharaReporters's Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Begin Arrest Of Protesters In Lagos
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Protesters, Journalists In Lagos As Demonstration Against Bad Governance Continues Nationwide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Council Of Elders Rejects Agitation For Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics All Sectors In Nigeria Are Suffering From General Decline, Buhari Says In Independence Broadcast
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights October 1 Protest: Any Attack On Demonstrators Will Be Resisted, Lawyer Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights BREAKING: Armed Policemen Disrupt RevolutionNow Protest In Adamawa State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Will Be At War For Another 100 Years If Nigeria Breaks Up – Bisi Akande
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Gets Ultimatum On Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji's Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Whereabouts Of Arrested Lagos Protesters Unknown As Police Deny Holding Them
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad