Independence: Nigeria Not At Ease, Country Drifting Towards Failure –Afenifere

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has said that Nigeria was drifting towards failure.

Odumakin said this as Nigeria marked its 60th independence anniversary.

Yinka Odumakin SaharaReporters Media

He noted that the country was wallowing in division, tension and underdevelopment, noting that Afenifere was worried that the country was yet to find its bearing at 60.

Odumakin also said that Nigeria lacked leadership that could mend the cracks and move the country forward.

He said, “On daily basis, all the steps being taken by our governments are mostly the ones that could deepen the cracks.

“Today, there is no happiness in the land as the country cannot guarantee good living for the citizens who are locked under extreme insecurity.

“All the things that make for good living are beyond the reach of those who don't have access to state resources.

“The country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines which the leadership seems to be thriving on.

“It is not surprising that the country is filled with separatist feelings at 60.

“Afenifere is convinced that Nigeria can still be salvaged if the right thing is done.”

Clamouring for the need for restructuring, Odumakin said Nigeria must immediately embrace true federalism to avoid a ensure break up of the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

