Ondo Residents Decry Bad State Of Roads, Urge Government To Address Problem

The residents, who spoke with SaharaReporters earlier in the week, said that the bad state of the roads had caused them untold hardship.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2020

Residents of Ondo State especially vehicle owners plying the popular Orita Obele and Oke Odu roads have continued to lament the poor condition of the roads in the state.

They explained that the roads were part of major routes that had been neglected by the state government.

The residents disclosed that the bad state of the roads had caused them losses in many ways and prevented them from easily connecting other areas of Ondo and beyond.

A resident of the area named Hope Akinolu while decrying the situation, "It is disheartening that we still have to be crying for help from the government over this road. The road is so bad that motorists no longer ply the route just to avoid damage to their vehicles.

"We learnt that the state government is claiming it had already constructed the roads but that it is a lie."

A landlord in one of the streets linking the road, Mr Femi Ogunjimi, explained that the bad condition of the roads had forced many tenants to relocate from the area.

He noted that the government had made several promises to reconstruct the road but was surprised the promise had not been fulfilled.

A commercial driver plying the road, Mr Kolawole Akerele, said the government should declare a state of emergency on the road if it was not ready to repair it.

According to him, the deplorable condition of the road was part of the reasons why commercial drivers increased fares for the routes. 

He said, "Everyday, we go through hell here. The road condition has continued to damage my vehicle and those of others who also ply this route. So, we want the government to come to our rescue."

Mrs Helen Uchennu, a trader in the area, also decried the deplorable condition of the roads.

She said the government needed to urgently fix the road for the benefit of residents.

She added, "You know we are in the rainy season and the condition of the road has also worsened. I record losses anytime I ply the road and it is disturbing.

"We are appealing to the state government to help us construct the roads. The road is so bad that people are just running away from here."

Aside from the deplorable conditions of roads in the capital city of Akure, other places like Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Ore, Ile-oluji, Okitipupa, Akoko, Odigbo, among others are also suffering the same fate.

Reacting to the issue, Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Lands, Works and Infrastructure, Raimi Aminu, said the state government had started fixing some of the bad roads to make movement along the axis easier. 

 

