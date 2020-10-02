Election: We Won't Post Corps Members To Troubled Coastal Areas In Ondo, Says INEC

There had been fears that members of the NYSC being used as ad-hoc staff in coastal areas of the state always fell victim of violence and attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed that it would not post any member of the National Youth Service Corps to coastal areas in Ondo State as ad-hoc staff during the governorship election on October 10.

There had been fears that members of the NYSC being used as ad-hoc staff in coastal areas of the state always fell victim of violence and attack. 

Mrs Dolapo Alo, INEC officer in charge of civil society organisation in the state, said this on Friday while featuring on a radio programme aired on Crest 87.7 FM Akure. 

She said, "We are not going to deploy corps members to that region but would use the indigenes of that particular environment for the election in the riverine areas. 

"We have doubled the canons that would take the ad-hoc staff to the riverine areas of the state in order to overcome the issue of delay in the arrival of election materials. 

"We have concluded the training for all ad-hoc staff that would be deployed for the election."

Alo also explained that the commission had started the distribution of non-sensitive materials to the 18 local government areas of the state in preparation for the election.  

She assured that People Living With Disabilities were being taken care of by the commission in order to exercise their franchise freely during the election. 

Meanwhile, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members participating in the election not to post results of the poll on social media. 

Ibrahim said corps members should build on the performance of their counterparts in Edo State to be good representatives of the country.

He spoke on Friday in Akure during a visit to the state ahead of the governorship election on October 10.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor Akeredolu Apologises To Ondo Residents Over Deplorable Condition Of State's Roads After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics [email protected]: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Presided Over Near Destruction Of Nigeria ― Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Tell Buhari To Compare Minimum Wage After President Compared Oil Prices With Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics REVEALED: Nigerian House Of Reps Members Receive N9.3m Monthly
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Supervised Nigeria’s Slide Into Extreme Decade In Just Five Years In Power, PDP Governors Say
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Gunmen Attack SARS Office In Rivers, Kill Policeman, Set Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Sentenced To 40-year Jail Term In United Kingdom For Double Murder
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How My Nigerian Ex Murdered Our Son To Spite Me, American Lady Reveals
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghanaians Working For Nigerians Threaten Protest Over Closure Of Employers’ Shops
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Apologises To Ondo Residents Over Deplorable Condition Of State's Roads After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africans Staged #NigeriansMustGo Protest Because They Lost Their Jobs Due To COVID-19, Nigerian Lawyer Says, Urges Nigerian Government To Intervene
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Resumption Of Unity, Private Schools
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police IGP Deploys DIG, AIG, Eleven CPs For Ondo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America COVID-19: Donald Trump Taken To US Military Hospital
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Launches 'Balloon Protest' Against Buhari's Anti-people Policies
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics [email protected]: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Presided Over Near Destruction Of Nigeria ― Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad