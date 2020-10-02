Election: We Won't Post Corps Members To Troubled Coastal Areas In Ondo, Says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed that it would not post any member of the National Youth Service Corps to coastal areas in Ondo State as ad-hoc staff during the governorship election on October 10.

There had been fears that members of the NYSC being used as ad-hoc staff in coastal areas of the state always fell victim of violence and attack.

Mrs Dolapo Alo, INEC officer in charge of civil society organisation in the state, said this on Friday while featuring on a radio programme aired on Crest 87.7 FM Akure.

She said, "We are not going to deploy corps members to that region but would use the indigenes of that particular environment for the election in the riverine areas.

"We have doubled the canons that would take the ad-hoc staff to the riverine areas of the state in order to overcome the issue of delay in the arrival of election materials.

"We have concluded the training for all ad-hoc staff that would be deployed for the election."

Alo also explained that the commission had started the distribution of non-sensitive materials to the 18 local government areas of the state in preparation for the election.

She assured that People Living With Disabilities were being taken care of by the commission in order to exercise their franchise freely during the election.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members participating in the election not to post results of the poll on social media.

Ibrahim said corps members should build on the performance of their counterparts in Edo State to be good representatives of the country.

He spoke on Friday in Akure during a visit to the state ahead of the governorship election on October 10.