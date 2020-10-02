Ghanaians Working For Nigerians Threaten Protest Over Closure Of Employers’ Shops

About 200 Ghanaians working under Nigerians whose shops had been locked up by the Presidential Taskfl Force on Retail Trade at the Suame Magazine in the Ashanti region, have threatened to demonstrate against the government for closing down the shops of their employers.

According to GhanaWeb, the closure of the shops, they said, had rendered them jobless and made it difficult for them to feed themselves and their dependents.

They claimed that their employers had genuine documents to operate and do not understand why the shops were closed down together with those, who did not have genuine documents.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, they pleaded with the Ghanaian Government to consider reopening shops belonging to Nigerians, who had genuine documents to operate or they demonstrate and vote against the government.

