Ghanaians Working For Nigerians Threaten Protest Over Closure Of Employers’ Shops

The closure of the shops, they said, had rendered them jobless and made it difficult for them to feed themselves and their dependents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

About 200 Ghanaians working under Nigerians whose shops had been locked up by the Presidential Taskfl Force on Retail Trade at the Suame Magazine in the Ashanti region, have threatened to demonstrate against the government for closing down the shops of their employers.

According to GhanaWeb, the closure of the shops, they said, had rendered them jobless and made it difficult for them to feed themselves and their dependents.

They claimed that their employers had genuine documents to operate and do not understand why the shops were closed down together with those, who did not have genuine documents.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, they pleaded with the Ghanaian Government to consider reopening shops belonging to Nigerians, who had genuine documents to operate or they demonstrate and vote against the government.

See Also South Africa South Africans Staged #NigeriansMustGo Protest Because They Lost Their Jobs Due To COVID-19, Nigerian Lawyer Says, Urges Nigerian Government To Intervene 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghana Football Association Hits Back At British High Commissioner
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Police Nab Suspected Killer Of Ghanaian MP
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Civic Journalism And The Role Of Young Ghanaian Bloggers
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education Ghanaians Vs Nigerians: Ghana University Dismisses Vocal Nigerian Professor Nwagbara
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana Re-open Borders, Nigerian Traders Are Also Suffering, Ghana's Ex-President Tells Buhari
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Ghana George Floyd: Police In Ghana Arrest Black Lives Matter Protest Leader For Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Rule
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Gunmen Attack SARS Office In Rivers, Kill Policeman, Set Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How My Nigerian Ex Murdered Our Son To Spite Me, American Lady Reveals
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Launches 'Balloon Protest' Against Buhari's Anti-people Policies
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Resumption Of Unity, Private Schools
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Sentenced To 40-year Jail Term In United Kingdom For Double Murder
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Apologises To Ondo Residents Over Deplorable Condition Of State's Roads After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: Nigerian House Of Reps Members Receive N9.3m Monthly
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
South Africa South Africans Staged #NigeriansMustGo Protest Because They Lost Their Jobs Due To COVID-19, Nigerian Lawyer Says, Urges Nigerian Government To Intervene
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Tell Buhari To Compare Minimum Wage After President Compared Oil Prices With Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Supervised Nigeria’s Slide Into Extreme Decade In Just Five Years In Power, PDP Governors Say
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics [email protected]: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Presided Over Near Destruction Of Nigeria ― Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad