Governor Akeredolu Apologises To Ondo Residents Over Deplorable Condition Of State's Roads After SaharaReporters' Story

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has apologised to residents and motorists plying the Orita Obele Road over its bad and deplorable condition after a story by SaharaReporters.

The governor said he accepted the blame for the bad state of the roads, which had caused many residents and motorists untold hardship.

He spoke while featuring on a radio program on Sunshine 96.5 FM, Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu noted that it was "very unfortunate" that the Orita Obele road, which also leads to the government-owned media station, was neglected by contractors for many months.

The governor added that his administration should be held responsible by residents of the area for abandoning the roads for more than a year.

While noting that it was rainy season in the state, Akeredolu said he would reach out to the state's Ministry of Works to commence some patching on the road to alleviate the suffering of the people on the route.

He said, "I even thought the road had been completed but I know the rain was part of the problem for the delay and this is not fair at all.

"It is always a difficult task constructing roads during the rainy season but the mistake the contractors made was to start it slowly before it was abandoned and when the rain started.

"Yes, I take the blame for the delay in the construction of the roads and for not coming here to check on them if they were actually on their duty. I take the responsibility for it once again.

"And I want to plead with the people to forgive us. We are going to call on the Ministry of Works to order their people and contact those In charge to start the work and begin to do them slowing for the benefit of the people."

Some residents, who spoke during a phone-in session on the programme, commended SaharaReporters for bringing the issue to public light.

The road also links many towns and communities within the state capital and Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo.