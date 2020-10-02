IGP Deploys DIG, AIG, Eleven CPs For Ondo Governorship Election

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, to oversee general security arrangements for the election in the state.

This was made known in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

Also deployed to assist the DIG are AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and 11 Commissioners of Police.

The statement reads, “The coordinating DIG, Ondo gubernatorial elections, has been charged by the IGP to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring the due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.

“CP Garba Baba Umar will be in charge Monitoring/Evaluation and will be assisted by CP Habu Sani.

“Other senior police officers deployed to handle other layers of security in the state are: CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Bishi Omololu, CP Ashafa Kunle, CP Akeera M. Yonous, CP Buba Sanusi, CP Audu Madaki, CP Evelyn Peterside, CP Sadiku Gbenga and CP Abutu Yaro.”

Meanwhile, the IGP has warned that no security aide would be allowed to accompany VIPs or political appointees on the day of the election, noting that severe punishments would be meted out to anyone, who violated the order.