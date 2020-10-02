Nigeria At The Verge Of Total Collapse – Catholic Bishops

There seems to be no clear plan to fix the economy as well as help the private sector to grow so that many of our youths can be employed

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Thursday took a look at the different sectors and wondered how Nigerians could conveniently celebrate the 60th independence anniversary amidst massive borrowings with colossal interest to be paid back, and that presently we are servicing our debt with a significant revenue of the country. 

In an address by Most Rev. Augustine O. Akubeze, Archbishop of Benin City and President of the CBCN, on the occasion of the 60th Independence Day of Nigeria, the Catholic Bishops said the rate of unemployment is growing. There seems to be no clear plan to fix the economy as well as help the private sector to grow so that many of our youths can be employed, Vanguard reports.

Catholic Bishop's Conference of Nigeria cbcn.org

“Nigerians from almost all geographical regions seem to agree that we need to start working on restructuring. The present political party leading Nigeria (APC) campaigned to attend to the issue of restructuring, sharing of resources, and a constitutional amendment if Nigerians voted them into power. 

“It is somewhat regrettable that the Federal Government of Nigeria has not kept to its electoral promises. State Governors, Senators, Federal House of Representative Members must all work towards ensuring restructuring of Nigeria. Nigeria is almost at the verge of total collapse.”

