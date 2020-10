The Nigerian Government has directed the reopening of all 104 federal unity schools across the country as from October 12.

The schools were shut indefinitely in March as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed this during a news briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Adamu also announced that private and state schools are free to resume on the date.