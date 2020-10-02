Police Commissioner Alleges Bandits Plotting To Attack Ekiti, Seeks Residents Support

The Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mr Tunde Mobayo, has raised the alarm over the planned influx of bandits into the state to unleash evil and cause havoc.

Mobayo implored residents “to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs”.

Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mr Tunde Mobayo

The commissioner, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday also implored all landowners, landlords and agents “to be conscious of the identities of those they accommodated.

He also advised commercial drivers and motorcyclists “to be watchful and report to the police immediately any suspected traveller (s) arriving in any part of the state”.

Mobayo stated, “It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally minded aliens have concluded their plans to enter Ekiti State in large number to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

“Further intelligence gathered has it that the first set of the armed and criminally minded hoodlums will arrive in the state with the pretence of settling down peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch an attack and cause havoc.”