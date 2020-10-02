Police Commissioner Alleges Bandits Plotting To Attack Ekiti, Seeks Residents Support

Mobayo implored residents “to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 02, 2020

The Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mr Tunde Mobayo, has raised the alarm over the planned influx of bandits into the state to unleash evil and cause havoc.

Mobayo implored residents “to be security conscious, extremely vigilant and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs”.

Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Mr Tunde Mobayo

The commissioner, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Thursday also implored all landowners, landlords and agents “to be conscious of the identities of those they accommodated.

He also advised commercial drivers and motorcyclists “to be watchful and report to the police immediately any suspected traveller (s) arriving in any part of the state”.

Mobayo stated, “It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally minded aliens have concluded their plans to enter Ekiti State in large number to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

“Further intelligence gathered has it that the first set of the armed and criminally minded hoodlums will arrive in the state with the pretence of settling down peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch an attack and cause havoc.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Gunmen Attack SARS Office In Rivers, Kill Policeman, Set Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Court Releases 30 Protesters Arrested In Lagos On Bail
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Arrested #RevolutionNow Protesters Will Be Charged To Court On Friday, Says Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights 21 RevolutionNow Protesters Currently Detained At ‘Area F’ Police Station In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Declare Ex-minister, Gbagi, Wanted As Court Restrains IGP, Others From Arresting Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Abuja Police Headquarters Invites DPO For Allegedly Demanding N30,000 For Bail After SaharaReporters's Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerians Tell Buhari To Compare Minimum Wage After President Compared Oil Prices With Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Resumption Of Unity, Private Schools
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Supervised Nigeria’s Slide Into Extreme Decade In Just Five Years In Power, PDP Governors Say
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics [email protected]: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Presided Over Near Destruction Of Nigeria ― Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News How My Nigerian Ex Murdered Our Son To Spite Me, American Lady Reveals
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Appeal Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Apologises To Ondo Residents Over Deplorable Condition Of State's Roads After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism Former Sun Managing Editor, Osagie, Launches Newspaper, ThisNigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Gunmen Attack SARS Office In Rivers, Kill Policeman, Set Vehicles Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Nigeria At The Verge Of Total Collapse – Catholic Bishops
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Launches 'Balloon Protest' Against Buhari's Anti-people Policies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Donald Trump Tweets He And First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive For Covid-19
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad