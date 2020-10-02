Three #RevolutionNow Protesters Arrested In Benue State Released On Bail

Three protesters under the aegis of #RevolutionNow, who were arrested on Thursday, have been released on bail.

Two protesters - Stephen Vaaseh and Faith Yaasa - were arrested, detained and subsequently charged to a magistrate court.

The third person - Alanu Rex - was also detained when he visited those arrested.

The court ordered the release of the trio from detention on bail.

Speaking with SaharaReporters after his release, Rex said the police demanded that he reported to the station on Tuesday.

"We have all been released. The court just asked the two people to bring a surety who signed their bail bond.

"The police also released me to my lawyer. They asked me to come back on Tuesday," he said.

The protesters were arrested during the October 1 demonstration to demand good governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.