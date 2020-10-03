Akeredolu Collects N750m Monthly As Security Vote, N150m As Running Grant —Ondo Deputy Governor Says

Akeredolu had during a radio programme said that his deputy receives a monthly running grant of N13m, which is the highest in the country by any deputy governor and yet betrayed him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, on Saturday revealed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gets a security vote of N750m and an imprest of about N150m monthly.

But Ajayi in a statement by his media aide, Allen Sowore, expressed surprise that the governor could announce to the world the sum of N13m as what he gets as if it was a gift.

Agboola Ajayi

He said he used to collect N12m monthly, which included imprest of his office, allowances of staff, fuelling of vehicles, care of his residence and welfare of his aides.

The deputy governor said it was nothing when compared to what Akeredolu and members of his family collect from the state coffers on a monthly basis.

“Huge as the amount may appear, it amounts to not so much when the heads and number of individuals it caters for are considered.

“The governor gets a security vote of N750m every month. He also gets an imprest of about N150m,” the statement said.

The deputy governor further alleged that Akeredolu’s wife and son also collect millions of naira as imprest on monthly basis without occupying any constitutionally recognised positions.

“His wife, though occupies no constitutionally recognised position, takes an imprest of N15m per month. Apart from this, she collects an additional N11m from the Ministry of Women Affairs, which she runs like a potentate. Babajide, Akeredolu’s son, is also not left out in the pillage that Akeredolu and his family is visiting on Ondo State.

“He too takes a whopping N5m monthly and rips off the state by taking unbelievable commissions as a consultant to the state on almost every imaginable areas. All these are apart from millions and millions they get from inflated contracts awarded to family members and lackeys.

“Sadly, Governor Akeredolu has consistently dragged himself and the office of the governor through the mud of insouciance, discourtesy and disrespect.”

SaharaReporters, New York

