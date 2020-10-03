Ban On Security Checkpoints Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway Enforced

The council had last year made the decision, notifying citizens of it's plan to ban checkpoints along the popular highway and other routes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Following complaints by citizens on the alleged mounting of checkpoints on Kaduna-Abuja Highway by some security personnel, the Kaduna State Security Council has announced that its decision of September 4, 2019 prohibiting checkpoints was still in force.

“Any person or group of persons observed to be manning checkpoints along these routes at any time must be considered as carrying out illegal operations and must be treated as such. 

"Road users are strictly warned not to show compliance with any checkpoint on this route at this time," the council said.

A statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Mr Samuel Aruwan, advised citizens to report any violation of this directive to Security Operation Centre.

SaharaReporters learnt that the decision to ban the security checkpoints was borne out of series of complaint and suspicion of conspiracy between security agents and bandits operating along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

