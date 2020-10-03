Police Kill Six Armed Robbers In Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the killing of six suspected armed robbers specialised in car snatching in the state and Cross River.

Amiengheme Andrew, Commissioner of Police, stated this while parading the robbers in Uyo, the state capital.

Andrew said the police, acting on credible intelligence, ambushed the armed robbers while operating along Itu/Calabar Highway.

He explained that the robbers were on their way to Abia State to sell a car they snatched from a Calabar-based medical doctor when they met a patrol team.

The Commissioner said, “We acted on a credible intelligence that a six-man armed robbery gang whose specialty is car snatching in Akwa Ibom and Cross River were operating along Calabar-Itu Expressway.

“On receipt of the intel, SARS operatives proceeded to the scene, on sighting the police Hilux, the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives. A gun battle ensued and the six armed robbers sustained gun wounds.

“They were taken to the police hospital in Uyo for treatment but they were confirmed dead by the doctor.

“Exhibits recovered were three locally made pistols, ten life cartridges, four expended cartridges, one pump action gun, one unregistered motorcycle, military camouflage cap and a Toyota Camry snatched from the victim, Dr Arinze Obinna, a physiotherapist at the General Hospital, Calabar.”

The CP warned hoodlums engaged in cultism, armed robbery, rape and other vices to desist or leave the state as the command would not accommodate any form of crime and criminality.