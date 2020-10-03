President Trump Frightened After Developing COVID-19 Symptoms

His announcement sent shockwaves around the world especially because he repeatedly downplayed the virus, disagreed with his own COVID-19 task force on safety guidelines, refused to wear masks publicly and attended massive rallies and campaign events.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2020

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, is reportedly frightened after he developed Coronavirus symptoms.

Trump had announced via his Twitter handle that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday and would be quarantined immediately.

His announcement sent shockwaves around the world especially because he repeatedly downplayed the virus, disagreed with his own COVID-19 task force on safety guidelines, refused to wear masks publicly and attended massive rallies and campaign events.

Kaitlan Collins, CNN White House Correspondent, said a source close to Trump, who observed his reaction after he started to develop symptoms like a fever as “spooked” and “increasingly alarmed”.

She said in a tweet, “POTUS was spooked after he tested positive for Coronavirus and became increasingly alarmed as he developed symptoms — like a fever — overnight, persons familiar with his reaction say.”

Trump has now been flown to the Walter Reed National Medical Center, a military hospital outside of Washington DC where he will receive treatment and remain under observation.

