US President Donald Trump Completes First Dose Of COVID-19 Therapy, Still Under Observation

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has completed his first dose of Remdesivir therapy as specialists battle to prevent his health from deteriorating after he contracted COVID-19.

Trump, who announced his test results and that of his wife, Melani, on Friday, is currently receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington DC.

US President Donald Trump.

An update by the President’s physician delivered by White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany reads partly, “I'm happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists, we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first does and is resting comfortably.

“Remdesivir is an antiviral drug, developed by Gilead Sciences.”

Trump will continue to stay at the hospital until he recovers.